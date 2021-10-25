BBC London Privacy Notice Published 8 minutes ago

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal data. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such personal data.

This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal data about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Why are we doing this and how can you participate?

We are always on the lookout for new stories, pictures and news items to feature on BBC London News. If you have a story to tell or images to share on a breaking news story, send them to us at hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk.

In some cases, the information you send may be used on BBC London News. We will publish your name as you provide it (unless you ask us not to) but we will never publish your email address. We may also contact you directly if we think your story could be used for the programme and would like to find out more.

We aim to read all your messages but due to the numbers we receive each day it is not always possible to reply to everyone individually.

When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts you should at no time put yourself in danger or endanger others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws.

The BBC will collect your personal data for journalistic purpose.

What will BBC collect and how will we use it?

The BBC will collect and process the personal data that you have provided to us about yourself. There are two types of information we collect depending on your submission to us: personal data and special category data. Special category data is still personal data, but its processing by the BBC requires the BBC to follow additional compliance steps.

You must be 16 years or older to submit content and get in contact BBC London News. The BBC will collect and use the following personal data about you:

Your name

Your email address

Your phone number if you provide it

Your story, such as your experience, your opinion

Picture or video that you send to us

We may use the contact details you have provided to contact you directly about the information you send to us

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the "data controller" of your personal data. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. For the avoidance of doubt, your personal data will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice. As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

Lawful basis for processing your personal data

The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal data is the performance of its public task. The BBC's role is to act in the public interest and to serve all audiences with content which informs, educates and entertains, and increases audience interaction and participation with our journalistic, artistic and literary material.

Sharing your data

The BBC works with our approved suppliers who help us to provide some of our services. These data processors only use your personal data on behalf of the BBC and not independently of the BBC. We use a third-party data storage provider to store the data collected through the emails.

We may also share your personal data with a third party where required or permitted by law.

Retaining your data

The BBC will retain your personal data along with any information you have supplied relating to your story for no more than 28 days.

If we do contact you to feature on the programme, we will provide you with more information about how your personal data will be handled at that point. Please note that any information and personal data that is featured on our programmes will be retained and archived in perpetuity.

Your data will be stored in the UK and within the EEA.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law.

You can request a copy of the personal data BBC stores about you.

You have the right to ask for the personal data we collect about you to be deleted however there are limitations and exceptions to this right which may entitle the BBC to refuse your request.

In certain circumstances, you have the right to restrict the processing of your personal data or to object to the processing of your personal data.

You have the right to ask that we transfer the personal data to you or to another organisation, in certain circumstances.

You can contact our Data Protection Officer if you have questions or if you wish to find out more details about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

Please note that the description of the personal data collected and how it is used set out in this notice applies to the exclusion of anything to the contrary set out in the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal data, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) https://ico.org.uk/.