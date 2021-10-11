Missing teenager's family 'cannot rest' until she returns
- Published
The family of a missing 14-year-old girl say they "cannot rest" until she returns home.
Hafizah was last seen in Newham, east London, on Thursday afternoon, wearing her school uniform, a black coat with a furry hood, and black lace-up boots.
The teenager is described by her family as quiet, kind and caring with a love of books.
A Met Police spokesman said officers were searching for the schoolgirl.
He said: "Hafizah does still remain missing and inquiries are ongoing to locate her."
'We just want her back'
Hafizah's elder sister Zaynob said she went missing after attending classes at school.
She said: "Everyone loves her so much and this has come out of the blue.
"We cannot sleep because we don't know where she has gone. We're all heartbroken and devastated and we just want her back.
"Days have passed and our hearts and minds will not be able to rest until Hafizah has been safely returned to us."
Hafizah, who is 5ft 1in (1.55m) and of a medium build, was wearing a blue face mask and a black backpack when she was last seen.