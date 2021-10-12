Missing east London teen Hafizah reunited with family
A 14-year-old who went missing has been reunited with her family.
Hafizah had been missing since last Thursday afternoon, when she finished school in Newham. She was found on Monday.
Her family launched a public campaign to find her and return her to her home in east London.
Elder sister Zaynob said the family wanted to express their "heartfelt thanks" to everyone who searched for Hafizah.
"We cannot share any further details at this time but we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to every individual who searched for her, put up posters, shared posts on social media, spoke of her and prayed for her," she said.
"Each and every individual who played their part has contributed to bringing Hafizah home, into the arms of her awaiting mother."