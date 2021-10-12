Battersea: Woman injured in London flats blaze
A woman has been injured in a blaze at a block of flats in London.
The building, in Westbridge Road, Battersea, was evacuated after a flat on the 20th floor caught light.
Emergency services, including 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters, were called to the scene just after 20:00 BST, according to the fire service.
The woman had left the flat before crews arrived and was subsequently treated for the effects of breathing in smoke, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
The blaze was brought under control at about 20:50 BST, LFB added.
'Lot of people crying'
Station commander Pete Johnson said: "Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival."
There was also "lots of visible flame", he added.
One eyewitness said residents of the flats had left the building and were being put up in nearby pubs while fire crews dealt with the blaze.
"A lot of people are crying. There are children in their pyjamas and people carrying their cats," he said.
At its height, crews from Battersea, Fulham, Wandsworth, North Kensington and surrounding fire stations were all called in to help tackle the blaze.
The cause of the fire was not yet known, LFB said.