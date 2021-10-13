Guilty plea over Penge mother and baby crossing deaths
A man who killed a mother and her eight-month-old baby as they crossed the road in south London has admitted causing death by careless driving.
Nicole Newman, 23, was pushing Luciano Bianco-Newman in a pram in Penge when they were hit in January 2019 by a car driven by Tyson Haynes, who was travelling over the speed limit.
Ms Newman died at the scene and Luciano died from his injuries a week later.
Haynes, 53, from Wickham Road, Brockley will be sentenced at a date to be set.
Hayes who has multiple sclerosis, entered his plea by video-link to the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, which will not be proceeded with by the prosecution, in light of the defendant's medical condition.