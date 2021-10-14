Five hurt as car crashes into Walthamstow barber's shop
- Published
Five people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a barber's shop in north-east London.
Emergency services were called to Hoe Street in Walthamstow at 13:45 BST over reports "of a collision involving a vehicle and multiple pedestrians".
London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it had "treated five people at the scene and took all of them to hospital, three as a priority".
None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening, the Met Police said.
A number of ambulances and paramedic crews were deployed to the area, including the air ambulance.
Among those treated was the 65-year-old driver of the vehicle, according to police.
A number of roads in the area remain closed, causing major traffic problems.
