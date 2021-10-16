BBC News

Twickenham stabbing: Boy charged with playing field murder

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Met Police
Image caption, Hazrat Wali died in hospital following the attack on Craneford Way

A boy of 16 has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old stabbed to death on a playing field in south-west London.

Police found Hazrat Wali fatally injured in Craneford Way, Twickenham, at 16:45 BST on Tuesday.

The Richmond upon Thames College student was taken to hospital but died an hour later.

The suspect, from Hammersmith and Fulham, is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.

Image caption, Mr Wali was found with stab injuries at the park on Tuesday afternoon

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.