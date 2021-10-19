Twickenham playing field stabbing: Murder accused, 16, in court
A 16-year-old boy has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of stabbing a young man to death on a playing field in south-west London.
Hazrat Wali, 18, from Notting Hill, died in hospital after being attacked in Twickenham on 12 October.
The 16-year-old, from west London, was charged with the Afghan refugee's murder on Friday.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 11 January to enter a plea.
Mr Wali's brother and foster mother attended court for the brief hearing.
