Mile End stabbing: Man critical after attack on east London night bus
A man is being treated in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on a night bus in east London.
The 34-year-old victim was found just before 01:00 BST on Wednesday, suffering stab wounds on board a Route N25 bus outside Mile End Tube station.
The Met Police said he remains in a critical condition.
Two other men, aged 34 and 22, were treated for slash injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, the Met said.
Mile End Tube station was closed for several hours, as was the westbound carriageway of Mile End Road where the bus stopped.
Both have now re-opened and the bus has been removed from the scene.
The night bus features decoration in memory of the 7/7 attacks and reads "Spirit of London, remembering 7/7".
It was originally built as the replacement for the number 30 bus destroyed in Tavistock Square during the 7 July, 2005 London bombings where 13 passengers were killed.