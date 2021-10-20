Covid-19: Thousands prosecuted over London transport mask rules
Transport for London (TfL) has prosecuted nearly 2,000 people for not wearing face coverings on public transport, new figure show.
Since June 2020 anyone travelling on London's transport network is required to wear a mask unless exempt, as a condition of carriage.
TfL could issue fines for not wearing a face covering until 19 July, which if unpaid could lead to a prosecution.
The mayor of London said a "selfish minority" continue to flout rules.
Before all legal restrictions on social contact and face coverings were removed on 19 July, TfL could issue fixed penalty notices for not wearing a face covering on London transport.
The fines were £200 for a first offence - which reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days. People who refuse to pay the fine within the time limit allowed can be sent for prosecution.
To date, TfL has prosecuted 1,733 people - resulting in an average fine of £549, costs of £198 and victim surcharge of £57.
More than 215,000 people have been prevented from using public transport until they put on a face covering.
Wearing a mask remains a condition of carriage on TfL services, not a legal requirement, so they cannot give out any fines.
Enforcement officers can instead stop passengers from boarding a service or ask them to leave.
Since 19 July, 304 people were prevented from boarding a TfL service or entering a TfL station and 103 were directed to leave a TfL service or station.
On national rail services, it is only advisory that you wear a mask. That has led to a lot of confusion.
A mayor of London spokesperson said: "Coronavirus has not disappeared, and with cases rising again, it's vital that people take measures to protect themselves and others as we head into winter, including wearing face masks on the public transport network.
"While most Londoners continue to do the right thing and wear one, it is clear the changes brought in by the government have given passengers mixed signals and affected compliance."
The mayor has lobbied the government to reintroduce the national mandatory requirement for face coverings on public transport, or allow "British Transport Police officers to enforce the wearing of face coverings on the TfL network".