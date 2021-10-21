Koko: Historic Camden music venue to reopen after fire
- Published
One of London's most famous music venues will reopen in spring after a £70m refurbishment.
Koko, which has hosted artists such as Kanye West, Madonna, Prince and The Rolling Stones, closed in 2019 for refurbishment.
In January 2020 a fire badly damaged the Camden venue's famous copper dome and delayed renovation works.
Owner Olly Bengough said Koko faced "monumental" challenges from the fire and the coronavirus pandemic.
"We work closely with some great crafts people, our architects, and then obviously English Heritage and the Victorian Society," he said.
"By assembling a great team and working together we have managed to get through it.
"But obviously it was monumental and working through the pandemic was tough. But it looks like we are coming out better than ever. We are grateful and positive about everything."
Koko in north London is a Grade II listed Victorian theatre.
It will reopen next spring as a 50,000sq ft multi-use space featuring livestreaming facilities, a radio station, shops, a late-night pizzeria and a bar.
Mr Bengough said the space will "pay homage" to the venue's "artistic legacy" dating back to its opening on Boxing Day 1900.