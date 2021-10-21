Mile End: Man charged after attack on London night bus
- Published
A man has been charged after one man was left critically injured and two others were hurt in a knife attack on a night bus in east London.
A 34-year-old male was found suffering stab wounds on board a Route N25 bus outside Mile End Tube station just before 01:00 BST on Wednesday.
Two other men, aged 34 and 22, were also treated for slash injuries.
Samuel Modeste, 34, of Leytonstone, has been charged with three counts of causing grievous bodily harm.
Mr Modeste, who has also been charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place, will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The Met Police said the seriously wounded man remained in a critical condition in hospital.
Neither of the injuries to the two other men were life-threatening, the force added.