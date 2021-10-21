Greenwich stabbing: Man 'murdered' girlfriend in Holiday Inn room
A "violent, self-obsessed" steroid user murdered his girlfriend by stabbing her in the neck, a court has heard.
Khloemae Loy, 23, was found dead on a hotel room bed in the Greenwich Peninsula, south-east London, on 5 July 2020.
Her boyfriend Taye Francis, 40, was discovered hanging from a window ledge after the killing, the jury was told.
Mr Francis, of no fixed address, is on trial at the Old Bailey. He denies murder but has admitted manslaughter.
Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon QC said there was "no issue that he killed her", but told jurors they must consider whether he was suffering from any mental condition at the time.
She described Mr Francis as a "violent, self-obsessed man who took steroids".
"Our case is that he killed her in anger. It was murder," she added.
Mr Francis' defence is that he suffers from a recognised medical condition which diminishes his responsibility for the killing, the court heard.
On the day of Ms Loy's death, the 40-year-old sent a series of texts to people, including his lawyers, headed "Conspiracy to Murder".
In them he said he had told police that someone was trying to arrange his murder and attempts had already been made on his life.
Jurors were also told online searches were made in the middle of the night using terms such as "Taye Francis rapist" and "Who is Taye Francis", and he filmed Ms Loy while she was asleep.
The blade which killed Ms Loy was discovered on the floor under the headboard of the bed by a specialist search team, while vials of anabolic steroids were discovered in a rucksack which had been thrown out of the hotel window, the Old Bailey heard.
The trial continues.