BBC News

Brixton shooting: Murder investigation after man dies in hospital

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Google
Image caption, Police believe the victim was shot on Belinda Road, near to Loughborough Junction train station

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally shot in Brixton, south London.

Police were called by staff at a London hospital at about 06:25 BST after the victim arrived suffering from gunshot wounds. He died several hours later.

Detectives believe the man, aged in his 20s, was shot in the area of Belinda Road just after 06:00.

The Met Police said no arrests had been made and extra officers had been deployed to patrol the Brixton area.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.