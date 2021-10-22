Two found guilty of killing that sparked gang feud
- Published
Two gang members men have been found guilty of killing a man whose death sparked a feud that led to the shooting of "gentle giant" Chad Gordon.
Jemal Ebrahim, 23, died after he was stabbed in the leg in Edgecot Grove, Tottenham, on 13 May 2020.
His death led to a reprisal attack and the mistaken targeting of Mr Gordon.
Tyreese Annan, 20, of Tottenham and Mizuki Brown, 25, of Islington, were found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Ebrahim at the Old Bailey.
Abdul Gaffer, 25, from Tottenham, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting he drove the pair to and from the scene of the killing.
The court heard the group drove to the scene intent on stabbing a member of the Edgecot Grove gang.
When they arrived at Edgecot Grove, Annan and Brown got out and chased Mr Ebrahim and others.
CCTV footage showed that Mr Ebrahim was chased into an alleyway by the group, at least two of whom were armed with large knives.
While in the alley Mr Ebrahim was stabbed in the thigh, severing the femoral artery. The attackers returned to the car and fled the scene.
Mr Ebrahim was taken to hospital, where he died the next day.
Shortly after the stabbing, two apparent revenge attacks took place at an address associated with Annan, the court heard.
Five days later, Mr Gordon was shot to death when he opened his door on the Wiltshire Gardens Estate.
Mr Gordon, who had nothing to do with gangs, was shot in the head as he opened the door of his home.
The intended targets lived next door and were friends of Annan and Brown.
'Bright future'
Det Insp Andy McDonald, said: "Jemal Ebrahim was a young man who was endeavouring to make the best of his life. He had a bright future ahead of him.
"Sadly, he was befriended and exploited by other young men in the locality who were embroiled in an all too common problem within our great city - postcode 'gang' wars."
In a statement, Mr Ebrahim's sister Nema said: "Our hearts are broken, Jemal had a promising life ahead of him.
"From leaving the country for good at the young age of 16 to pursue education abroad to then finalising his first year of business school in Hangzhou, China.
"A postcode should not determine whether you are to live or not, and it's completely devastating that another young boy lost his life following this, our thoughts are with the family always."