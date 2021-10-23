BBC News

Man wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel

Published
Image source, Met Police
Image caption, Johal Rathour, 18, has a distinctive horizontal scar between his eyebrows, police say.

Police are hunting a man who failed to stop after driving the wrong way through a major tunnel in London.

Johal Rathour, 18, was seen driving against oncoming traffic in Blackwall Tunnel in Greenwich, the Met said

He is also wanted in connection with vehicle theft and dangerous driving.

Mr Rathour is described as an Asian man, 5ft 8ins tall with black curly hair, a beard and a distinctive horizontal scar between his eyebrows,

He also has a "Mum" tattoo on one hand, police said. He has links to Newham, Romford, Grays and Erith in Kent.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.