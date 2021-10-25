David Bowie: Pop-up shop opens in London
A pop-up shop has opened its doors yards from where David Bowie posed as Ziggy Stardust, to mark what would have been the music legend's 75th birthday.
Bowie 75 is in Heddon Street, Mayfair, where the cover was shot for his 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.
The store is selling limited-edition records and will show unseen behind-the-scenes footage of the Starman star.
It will close in the new year - Bowie would have turned 75 on 8 January.
The outlet at 14 Heddon Street in central London also boasts a gallery of photography and installations that will offer insights into Bowie's career.
The store is run by his estate and is part of a year-long celebration of the star.
Nile Rodgers, who produced Bowie's biggest-selling album Let's Dance, visited the shop earlier and described it as "amazing".
"It's the first time I've seen swag that I don't have," he said.
Talking of Bowie, he added: "We had the greatest relationship - the greatest working relationship I've ever had with an artist.
"He had a huge amount of faith in me when we did Let's Dance. When we did Black Tie White Noise, that was a different period in his life and he was trying to say something different but he knew he could depend on me to follow directions.
"I had nothing but good times with him. One of the first vacations I ever took in my life - I went all the way to Thailand and I was angry with my girlfriend and I said, 'man I'm not going to know anybody here' and I walked into a restaurant and I hear 'hey Nile' and it's David Bowie."
A sister shop has also opened in Bowie's adopted home of New York, at 150 Wooster Street, in SoHo, Manhattan, close to where he lived in his final years and created his last album Blackstar.
It was recently announced that a Bowie album that was never officially released during his lifetime is to come out the day before his birthday.
Toy, which was recorded in 2001 and leaked online in 2011, will be released in a three-CD box set on 7 January.
Bowie was born David Robert Jones in Brixton, south London, on 8 January 1947. His family moved to Bromley, then part of Kent, when he was six years old.