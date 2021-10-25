Stephen Port: Police chief denies responsibility for failures
A police chief has denied he was responsible for "systemic" errors in the investigation into the death of Stephen Port's first victim.
Port murdered Anthony Walgate in 2014 by giving him an overdose of the "date-rape" drug GHB. He later killed three more young men the same way.
Ch Supt Andy Ewing admitted to an inquest there were "errors" in the police investigation.
But he told jurors he believed his actions at the time were "appropriate".
Mr Walgate, a 23-year-old fashion student from Hull, was found dead outside Port's flat in Barking, east London, on 19 June 2014.
Port had alerted emergency services anonymously, purporting to be a passer-by, then lied to investigators when they tracked him down.
Barking Town Hall heard that within hours of Mr Walgate's body being found, Mr Ewing - who was Barking and Dagenham borough commander but has since retired - was briefed that Port had a previous allegation of sex assault against him, according to a note in his day book.
But the intelligence from the Police National Computer did not come to light as part of the investigation until nearly a week later, jurors were told.
Asked about his notes, Mr Ewing said he could not comment on where the information had come from, but "that information should have been included in any assessment of the situation at an early stage".
The inquest heard that when toxicology results for Mr Walgate came back, a detective inspector asked a sergeant to refer the case back to the homicide team, jurors heard.
In fact, neither of them made the referral and the sergeant eventually closed the investigation.
When asked about the matter, Mr Ewing said he could not comment as it was the first time he had heard about it.
Andrew O'Connor QC, counsel to the inquest, pressed him further, saying: "You were at the top of the tree. We see the requirement being placed on you to ensure a functional effective CID unit was in place.
"That failing - or apparent failing - together with others does suggest there was not a functioning CID unit in place at the time."
Mr Ewing replied: "I accept there were errors that were made but I am struggling to see how that is a systemic failure which was part of my responsibility and statement of expectation."
The inquest heard how the investigation took place amid budget cuts and reduction in staffing numbers, but Mr Ewing insisted the CID unit remained generally "fit for purpose".
Dr Anton van Dellen, who represents Mr Whitworth's partner, asked Mr Ewing: "Do you, as the most senior officer on borough at the time, accept any personal responsibility for those string of failings?"
Mr Ewing replied: "Having reflected on this for many years and having looked at the material available to me, I believed the actions I took at the time were appropriate."
Port, who was convicted of perverting the course of justice in relation to Mr Walgate, killed Daniel Whitworth, Gabriel Kovari and Jack Taylor before he was stopped. He was later sentenced to a whole-life order for the four murders.
The inquests at Barking Town Hall continue.