Stephen Port: Dog walker describes finding two of serial killer's victims
A dog walker has described the discovery of two victims of serial killer Stephen Port, three weeks apart, as "peculiar" at an inquest.
Barbara Denham found Gabriel Kovari, 22, and Daniel Whitworth, 21, in a corner of St Margaret's churchyard in Barking, east London, in summer 2014.
Port also murdered Anthony Walgate, 23, and Jack Taylor, 25.
Upon finding Mr Kovari, Ms Denham called police as his lack of response to three dogs "did not look right".
All four gay men were given fatal doses of the drug GHB.
Giving evidence at the inquests into the deaths of Port's four victims, held at Barking Town Hall, Ms Denham said she found the experience "overwhelming".
On 28 August 2014, Ms Denham was taking her usual route through the churchyard with her border collie and two chocolate labradors.
She told jurors: "I just saw a young man lying up against a wall and his glasses - he had dark glasses on - they were not straight in front of his face.
"He looked like he was asleep. Someone who had a rough night - drugs or drink - and was sleeping it off.
"I said 'Yoo-hoo' to try to see if I could wake him up - at that time of the morning he should be waking up anyway. But he didn't."
Retired Ms Denham said she touched Mr Kovari before deciding to call police.
On 20 September 2014, Ms Denham found the body of Mr Whitworth when walking her border collie.
Ms Denham, who lived locally, said she put her finger on his stomach before calling the police again.
She told jurors: "This time I phoned up and said 'I am the same woman that found the other body a few weeks ago... and I have found another young boy'.
Ms Denham said it struck her as "very peculiar" at the time.
She added: "Having said in the phone call to them that I thought it was peculiar that they were there, I was certainly never asked then or later whether it was suspicious at all."
PC Thomas Faulkner, who attended the scene of Mr Kovari's death, said: "At the time I cannot say whether or not we were treating it as suspicious or unexplained.
"All I can say is there was an element we were treating the scene in a suspicious manner."
The ongoing inquest hearings are looking at whether lives could have been saved had police acted differently.
Port, now 46, was found guilty at the Old Bailey in 2016 of the four murders and sentenced to a whole-life order.