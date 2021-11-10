Erin Pizzey: The woman who looked beyond the bruises

Half a century ago, when it was the done thing to avoid catching the black eye of a woman with bruises or a split lip, there was no legal provision to ensure a victim of domestic violence could remain in the family home and the perpetrator move out. There were no refuges, and it was difficult for a woman to rent a flat by herself - even if she could afford it. Police largely turned a blind eye when it was "just a domestic". So that woman, with her black eye and broken ribs and cigarette burns, would stay.