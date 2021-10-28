Enfield train crash: Driver arrested after drugs test
The driver of a train that crashed through buffers at a north London station has been arrested after allegedly testing positive for drugs.
Two people - including the driver - were injured when an Overground train derailed during rush hour at Enfield Town station on 12 October.
A 39-year-old man from Essex has been questioned on suspicion of endangering the safety of the railway.
He has been released on bail, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
About 50 passengers were evacuated from the train, which was travelling at "low speed" when it crashed, BTP said at the time.
It had remained upright but came off the tracks and stopped just short of hitting a station building.
The driver was given a breath test at the scene of the crash, which was negative.