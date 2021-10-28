Tower Hamlets Cemetery: Second murder arrest after suspected homophobic attack
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in a suspected homophobic attack in Tower Hamlets.
Ranjith Kakanamalage, known as Roy, 50, was discovered in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, Mile End, on 16 August.
A post-mortem examination found his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
Detectives have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who remains in police custody.
A 36-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of murder in August but later released on bail to a date in mid-November.
Mr Kankanamalage had lived in Tower Hamlets for many years.
Police said they suspected the attack was "homophobically motivated".
