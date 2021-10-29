Canning Town fire: Blaze breaks out at recycling plant
A large fire at a recycling plant in east London has caused roads to be closed in the area.
The London Fire Brigade was called to Bidder Street in Canning Town, just after 03:00 BST Friday morning.
A "large area" made up of scrap metal household appliances was completely alight, the brigade said.
Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters brought the blaze under control by about 06:30 BST. There have been no reports of injuries.
Fire crews are advising drivers to avoid the area as there are road closures in place and others, including the Bidder Street junction with Stephenson Street, currently have restricted access.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
