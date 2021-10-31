Kamran Khalid stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with teen's murder
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in east London.
Kamran Khalid was found badly injured in Harrow Road, Ilford, at about 04:00 BST on Thursday following reports of a fight.
He had been stabbed and died at the scene.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is due before magistrates in Barkingside on Monday, the Met Police said.
