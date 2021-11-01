Haringey shooting: Man charged with murder over shooting spree
- Published
A man accused of killing one man and injuring two more has appeared in court.
Ali Ceesay, 28, allegedly killed Sharmake Mohamud, 22, in Green Lanes, in Haringey, on 21 September.
Mr Mohamud suffered multiple gunshot wounds when a man got out of a Jaguar car and opened fire.
Mr Ceesay appeared via video link at the Old Bailey on Monday charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.
A passing moped rider was shot in the buttock and another man suffered gunshot wounds to the legs, during the shooting.
Both men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were treated for their injuries and survived.
Mr Ceesay, of no fixed address, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on 27 October.
A plea hearing was set for 17 January 2022. Mr Ceesay was remanded in custody.