Romford house fire: Victim named as Josephine Smith, 88
An 88-year-old woman who died in a house fire in east London has been named.
Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze, on Queens Park Road in Romford, at about 22:15 BST on Thursday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and inquiries are continuing, police say.
A post-mortem on Sunday gave the cause of death as smoke inhalation and Ms Smith's family has been informed.
