Walthamstow robbery: Police hunt gang armed with machetes
Images of a gang alleged to have robbed a family using machetes have been released by police.
Eight men entered a home in Walthamstow in east London, and threatened the four people inside with weapons.
Two victims were taken to hospital with injuries after fighting back during the raid at the home on Brookscroft Road at 05:00 BST on Thursday, 1 April.
Police believe have linked the gang to an aggravated burglary at a nightclub in Clacton-on-Sea on the same night.
Terrifying
The Met Police's burglary and robbery team in Waltham Forest appealed for the public's help to identify those responsible.
PC David Havard said: "This was a terrifying experience for the family involved and we are committed to tracking down those who carried out this awful crime.
"As part of our enquiries we can now share images of three men who we want to speak to.
"I would ask anybody who recognises the men in these images to contact police immediately."