Met officer seriously injures cyclist, court hears
- Published
A Met Police officer seriously injured a cyclist by driving into his bike and dragging him along a road in north London, a jury has been told.
PC Eugene Acheampong was responding to reports of two suspects "tampering with parked cars" when one of them, 46-year-old Arnold Taylor, rode away.
The officer chased him in a marked BMW police car, exceeding the speed limit, Southwark Crown Court heard.
He denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
On the first day of the trial, the prosecution said PC Acheampong was following Mr Arnold, in August 2019, so closely and at such a speed - 27mph in a 20mph zone - that it was dangerous.
The jury watched CCTV footage showing the crash, which unfolded in 35 seconds and happened on Hawke Park Road, Wood Green. Mr Taylor was filmed lying on the road, with his "face and hands covered in blood".
'Partially severed ear'
It captured the moment the rider slipped under the vehicle before the defendant jumped out to help the "groaning" injured man.
In a statement read to the jury, Mr Taylor said: "I was facing forward when it smashed into the back of me. The next substantial memory I have is waking up in hospital."
His injuries included a partially severed left ear, collapsed lungs, a broken front tooth, and fractures to his rib, jaw and vertebrae.
Despite "no defects" being found that would have contributed to the crash of the patrol car, "the blue lights were not working", the jury heard.
In his statement, cyclist Mr Taylor added: "I did not hear a siren, see lights or hear the officer call out to me."
In his police interview in January 2020, the defendant claimed his driving was "safe and sensible" but the rider "just seemed to disappear".
The trial is expected to last three days.