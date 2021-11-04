Met Police officer lost sight of cyclist before car collision, court hears
A Met Police officer lost sight of a cyclist he was pursuing seconds before driving into his bike and dragging him along a road, a court has heard.
PC Eugene Acheampong was investigating reports of men "tampering" with cars in north London when he saw Arnold Taylor leave the scene by bike in August 2019.
The officer said he pursued Mr Taylor until he "just seemed to disappear", moments before the collision.
PC Acheampong, 28, denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mr Taylor, 46, was badly hurt in the crash on 3 August 2019. His injuries included a partially severed left ear, collapsed lungs, a broken front tooth, and fractures to his rib, jaw and vertebrae.
In a statement read out at Southwark Crown Court, PC Acheampong said he had been left "distressed" by the incident.
He said: "In what seemed like a flash he just seemed to disappear, he just went out of my visibility.
"Then I felt the vehicle judder as if it went over something solid. I had the horrific thought I may have driven over him."
He added that "things happened very quickly".
"It would appear that I ran him over. Naturally, I am sorry this happened, it was very distressing for me.
"I thought I was driving in a manner that was safe and sensible, I did not deliberately set out to run over him."
'Arrogant cycling'
On the first day of the trial, the court heard PC Acheampong was speeding as he followed Mr Arnold, driving at 27mph (43km/h) in a 20mph (32km/h) zone.
The jury watched CCTV footage showing the crash, which unfolded in 35 seconds and happened on Hawke Park Road, Wood Green.
It captured the moment the rider slipped under the vehicle before the defendant jumped out to help the "groaning" injured man.
The court was also told that in a prepared statement given to police in January 2020, PC Acheampong alleged the fleeing suspect was riding in an "arrogant" manner.
He said: "He was moving quite erratically from side to side to get away from me. He was taking as much room as he could."
The trial continues.