Met Police officer cleared of dangerous driving over cyclist crash
A Met Police officer who drove into a cyclist and dragged him along a road has been cleared of dangerous driving.
PC Eugene Acheampong was investigating reports of men "tampering" with cars in north London when he saw Arnold Taylor leave the scene by bike in August 2019.
The officer chased him in a marked police BMW, exceeding the speed limit, but Mr Taylor fell under the car.
PC Acheampong was acquitted of causing injury by dangerous driving following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.
Mr Taylor, 46, was badly hurt in the crash on 3 August 2019. His injuries included a partially severed left ear, collapsed lungs, a broken front tooth, and fractures to his rib, jaw and vertebrae.
During the trial, the jury watched CCTV footage showing the crash, which unfolded in 35 seconds and happened on Hawke Park Road, Wood Green.
PC Acheampong had been speeding as he followed Mr Arnold, driving at 27mph (43km/h) in a 20mph (32km/h) zone, prosecutors said.
In a prepared statement given to police in January 2020, PC Acheampong alleged the fleeing suspect was riding in an "arrogant" manner.
"He was moving quite erratically from side to side to get away from me. He was taking as much room as he could," the court was told.
Despite "no defects" being found on the police car that could have contributed to the incident, "the blue lights were not working", the jury heard.
In a statement read out in court, PC Acheampong, from Rainham in Essex, said he had been left "distressed" by the incident.
He said: "In what seemed like a flash he just seemed to disappear, he just went out of my visibility.
"I thought I was driving in a manner that was safe and sensible, I did not deliberately set out to run over him."
The jury could not reach a verdict on the lesser offence of careless driving and were discharged.
The Crown Prosecution Service is due to decide whether to retry PC Acheampong for the lesser charge.