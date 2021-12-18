Peckham Rye stabbing: Jobari Gooden dies following fight
A 27-year-old man has been stabbed to death in London following reports of a fight outside a former barbers.
Jobari Gooden was attacked by House of Ramish2 on Choumert Road, Peckham, on Friday afternoon at 15:15 GMT.
Emergency service workers were called at 15:15 but he was pronounced dead just after 18:00.
"We're a week away from Christmas, and at a time when many families come together to celebrate, another family in London is grieving," said the Met.
'Saw the fight'
Det Ch Insp Brian Howie added: "We need to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw what happened as a matter of urgency.
"This attack took place in the early afternoon and in the middle of Peckham Rye. We know the area was busy, with people going to the shops or the market.
"I expect that many people saw the fight, the knife that was used, and subsequent fatal attack."
No-one has been arrested and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
A crime scene remains in place and several roads in the vicinity including Rye Lane, Choumert Road and Bournemouth Road are closed to traffic.