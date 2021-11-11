Uber raises London fares by 10%
Uber is raising its fares in London due to growing demand for its app.
The ride-hailing firm says passengers will pay 10% more while peak time airport journeys to Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton and Stansted, will rise by 25%.
In March, Uber insisted its fares would not increase after losing a legal battle over UK drivers' status.
A spokesperson said: "We know people rely on Uber to book a safe trip around London and this small fare increase will help reduce wait times."
There are currently 45,000 Uber drivers in the capital, a shortfall of 20,000.
A spike in demand of 20% since all legal restrictions were lifted during July is thought to be behind increased cancellations and longer waiting times.
It is thought to be the company's first significant price increase in London since 2017. Uber will still collect a 25% "service fee" from drivers for each journey taken.
Earlier this year, Uber said its 70,000 UK drivers would be guaranteed a minimum wage of £8.72 an hour, holiday pay and pensions.
That followed a Supreme Court decision that Uber drivers must be treated as workers rather than self-employed.
Last year, Uber was allowed to continue operating in London despite what magistrates described as "past failings".
An Uber spokesperson added: "We're making these changes to help provide a better rider experience, by signing up more drivers to meet the growing demand.
"As always riders will get a fare estimate before booking their journey."