BBC News

National Action: Man held over alleged neo-Nazi group membership

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Met Police officers detained the man under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act

A man has been arrested for allegedly being a member of the neo-Nazi organisation National Action.

The 35-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning at an address in north London, the Met Police said. A search was also carried out at the property.

National Action was banned in 2016 following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

The man has been bailed until mid-December.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.