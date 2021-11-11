Vulnerable man's Hackney council flat 'completely uninhabitable'
- Published
A vulnerable man was put at risk of electrocution in a "completely uninhabitable" council flat, according to the tenant's lawyers.
The flat in Wimbourne Street, Hoxton, had no heating or hot water and the kitchen floor had been under three inches of dirty water due to a leak.
The 55-year-old tenant, who has mental health issues, said he repeatedly complained to Hackney Council about the flat.
The council said it was investigating.
Experts hired by housing specialists High Street Solicitors, who is representing the tenant, found water and damp had rotted the woodwork, causing mould to spread through every room in the property.
The toilet had also broken and the kitchen cupboards had rotted because of the leak, experts said.
"It's difficult to tell how far the damp and water has spread but all floors are saturated," the report said.
"The electrics remain in use. They need to be turned off due to potential risk of electrocution."
"We are very sorry that this resident has been living in conditions like these," a council spokesman said.
"We have supported him to move into temporary accommodation, and are working with him and his carer to assess whether he needs more support.
"We are investigating how this property came into such disrepair."
The tenant, who did not want to be named, said: "I'm at my wits end and I have had enough. Something needs to be done."
Larissa Ellis, head of housing at High Street Solicitors, said: "This is the worst case I have ever seen. The flat is completely uninhabitable.
"It is hard to imagine how it must feel to have to live in the conditions shown to me in images and video.
"It saddens me that the tenant is vulnerable, and the council has done nothing to rectify this situation."
Wenlock Barn Tenant Management Organisation, that manages the property, has been contacted for comment.