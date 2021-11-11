Eltham death: Man jailed for killing partner with breeze block
A man who killed his partner with a breeze block 10 days after he was released from a mental hospital, has been jailed.
Sarah Smith, 39, suffered severe head injuries when she was attacked at a flat in Henwick Road, Eltham, south-east London, on 30 October last year.
Ricky Woodford, 42, denied murder but admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 12 years.
The Old Bailey heard how "caring and bubbly" Ms Smith had cried out for help and tried to ward off Woodford during a "sustained and prolonged" attack.
Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said residents heard her cries in the early hours of the morning, but assumed it was one of the couple's "regular fights".
Later that morning, following concerns raised by her family, police officers went to the home and found Woodford sitting on a sofa across from Ms Smith's lifeless body.
A bloodied breeze block and a bible were found beside her.
Woodford, who was mumbling and unsteady on his feet, appeared to be under the influence of drugs or suffering from a mental illness, the court heard.
He told police during an interview that he "did not intentionally kill the love of my life".
A post-mortem examination found Ms Smith had died from severe blunt force head injuries with evidence of cuts from a sharp object.
Woodford had 47 convictions for 95 offences, including assaults, and had been released from a mental hospital 10 days before the killing, the court heard.
His family had not regarded the couple's relationship as healthy and steps had been taken by his mental health team to get an injunction against Ms Smith, Mr Glasgow said.
The court was also told that Woodford had responded to treatment since he had been in custody and was no longer mentally ill.
Sentencing, Judge John Hillen told the defendant: "The pain, the anger, the loss is all too apparent.
"Her life is over but you still have yours and you will spend much, if not all, of that in custody."