Man who wore T-shirts supporting banned groups admits terror offences
- Published
A man who wore T-shirts supporting two banned Palestinian groups in north London has admitted terror offences.
Feras Al Jayoosi, 34, pleaded guilty to four counts of wearing an article supporting a proscribed organisation.
The charges relate to him wearing T-shirts supporting Hamas Izz al-Din al Qassem Brigades - the military wing of the Palestinian organisation Hamas - and Palestine Islamic Jihad.
Both groups are proscribed as terrorist organisations in the UK.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that Al Jayoosi wore the T-shirts in Golders Green on 8 June and 9 June this year.
He also wore them at Barbury Castle, an Iron Age hill fort in Wiltshire, on 30 May.
Al Jayoosi, from Swindon, was released on conditional bail ahead of sentencing at the same court on 17 December.