Dogwalker's van with six pets inside stolen in west London
- Published
Six pet dogs have gone missing after a dogwalker's van was stolen in west London.
The vehicle containing the animals was taken from Erconwald Street, near to East Acton Tube station, shortly after 10:00 GMT.
Police are looking for a black Ford Transit van with the registration number plate AF20 XZD.
Officers are yet to make any arrests and the Met said inquiries are continuing.
Please share quickly- this happened three hours ago --— Missing Pets GB (@MissingPetsGB) November 12, 2021
At 1020 this morning in #EastActon Lane #London a dogwalker's van carrying dogs #CABBAGE & #SAM & others was #stolen while he was picking up another pet. Please look out for a black #FordTransit van reg AF20 XZD!@ruskin147 https://t.co/Ewrey5boco pic.twitter.com/XZjueV0YgA
The stolen dogs include two male beagles and a female German Shepherd.
A dog named Cabbage, which is owned by former BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones, was also among the pets taken.