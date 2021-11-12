Dogwalker's van with six pets inside stolen in west London

Please share quickly- this happened three hours ago --



At 1020 this morning in #EastActon Lane #London a dogwalker's van carrying dogs #CABBAGE & #SAM & others was #stolen while he was picking up another pet. Please look out for a black #FordTransit van reg AF20 XZD!@ruskin147 https://t.co/Ewrey5boco pic.twitter.com/XZjueV0YgA