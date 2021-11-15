BBC News

Movember cyclist creates hairy head across London

Published
Image source, Strava/Anthony Hoyte
Image caption,
Anthony Hoyte hopes to raise £3925 - a pound for every man's life lost to suicide in 2020

A cyclist who calls himself the "Pedalling Picasso" has traced a route across London depicting a moustachioed man.

Anthony Hoyte cycled 75 miles to create the image, which is made using a GPS tracker.

Mr Hoyte, who is 53 and from Cheltenham, has previously cycled a Santa face across the West Midlands and a reindeer head over London.

His latest work is to raise money for men's mental health charity Movember.

It took him just under eight-and-a-half hours pedalling around the capital to draw the face using exercise route-tracking app Strava.

Mr Hoyte hopes to raise £3925 - a pound for every man's life lost to suicide in 2020.

Image source, Strava
Image caption,
Mr Hoyte has also cycled a Santa around the West Midlands and a reindeer across London

Movember started in 2003 and focuses on men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity encourages people to grow a moustache throughout November, believing the "powerful upper-lip accessory commands attention, demands a double-take and compels lifesaving conversations".

It also raises cash through sponsored moustache-growing and other activities.

"I've been doing these drawings for a few years now, usually for a bit of fun, but I decided to do something different this year. I've had a few struggles with my own mental health over the years, and as a typical bloke, I don't find it easy opening up," Mr Hoyte said.

"It was harder than I thought it might be. I've done a few faces, and I started by trying to add a moustache to one of them, but that didn't work, so I started from scratch. The whole thing took about three months to plan.

"On the day things were complicated by a few road closures, so I had to modify the route on the hoof. I'm also not as fit as I could be, so I was shattered by the end."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.