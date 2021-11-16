Hoxton housing: 'You become the mould, the stench and the nastiness'
A vulnerable man whose council flat is rotting from the inside out has spoken about his "hellish" living conditions.
The tenant, who does not want to be identified, also has physical and mental health conditions.
The 55-year-old told the BBC he feels ashamed, isolated and the conditions make him "not want to be alive".
He said he has contacted Hackney Council "over and over and over" but nothing has been done to help him. The council has said it is investigating.
The flat, on Wimbourne Street in Hoxton, has no heating or hot water and the kitchen floor has been under three inches of dirty water because of a leak.
The tenant, who shares his home with his elderly carer and a cat, said: "You feel excluded from society and you feel that you're not you. You're definitely not a part of the real world outside. That's the first thing - you feel all alone.
"It's like living in hell. Like I didn't want to be alive. And there's the disgrace and there's the shame as well.
"You get up, there's flies flying around, there's insects all over you. There's a stench, your body is filthy, you stink. You know you smell. When you do venture outside everybody looks at you - and you know why.
"You know why, when you go to the chemist's to get medication and the pharmacy is telling you 'please stay outside the shop. We can't give you the medication in the shop because you'll offend the other customers'.
"It's the horror, it's like living in there with that, you've become part of it. You've become part of the horror, of what you're horrified of, you've become the mould. The mould and the stink and the stench and the dirt and the nastiness. You become that. When you walk on the street, you believe that's exactly what you are.
"You can't look people in the face in case they see what you know. It's like this guilty secret".
Experts hired by the tenant's lawyers found that all floors are saturated, mould has spread to every room, the toilet is broken and the woodwork has rotted because of the damp.