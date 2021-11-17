Stephen Port: Serial killer could have been stopped if police listened
The father of the final victim of serial killer Stephen Port has told an inquest if police had "just listened", his death could have been avoided.
Port, now 46, was jailed for life after killing Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor between 2014 and 2015.
Mr Taylor's father, Colin Taylor, believed there were missed opportunities to stop Port.
Inquests are examining the Met Police's initial investigations of the murders.
Mr Taylor's son was given a fatal dose of the date rape drug GHB and his body was dumped within metres of two earlier victims in September 2015.
Initially, the 25-year-old's death was treated as "non-suspicious", despite three other young men being found dead in similar circumstances nearby over the course of 16 months.
Mr Taylor told jurors police should have listened to the people's concerns rather than insisting the deaths were not connected.
He said: "We think because the police treated Jack as a drug addict the police didn't look any further.
"We have got nothing against the police on the whole but listening to everything that's come out - all four of those boys and the boys that got raped - if they had done something from the start, Port could have been stopped.
"They should have listened, just listened to people."
Mr Taylor described his son as a popular young man who was anti-drugs.
He worked as a forklift truck driver in a bonded warehouse storing expensive champagne bottles, where staff were regularly checked for drugs.
The inquest continues.