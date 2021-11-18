Brighton beach rape: Court case delays exacerbated trauma for student
By Lauren Moss
Home Affairs correspondent, BBC London
- Published
A student who was raped on Brighton beach said a drawn-out court case exacerbated the trauma she experienced after her attack.
Abdenour Ben Ali, 30, from north-west London, was convicted in July 2021 of raping the then 18-year-old.
She had met the plumber in September 2019 at a Brighton nightclub and thinks her drink may have been spiked.
Court delays over two years and reliving her ordeal led to her dropping out of university.
Sussex Police said security staff at another club restrained Ali after seeing him assault the victim - named Charlotte to protect her identity.
Despite body-camera footage from club doormen capturing the assault, Charlotte's attacker denied rape but was later found guilty by a jury.
Ali, from Harrow, was released on bail until the trial, which was originally scheduled for April 2020 but was postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlotte said: "He was walking the streets and not paying for what happened, whereas I was at home, unable to go out and see anyone.
"I was scared, watching the clock to take my HIV pills; it was just awful."
Figures show more than 60,000 crown court cases are waiting to be heard due to delays caused by the pandemic.
Charlotte's case at Chichester Crown Court was first postponed for six months to November, then to January 2021 and then again to July, sometimes with just 24 hours' notice.
She said: "It was such a scary, horrendous thought, needing the mental strength to prepare and psyche myself up. Having it suddenly taken away was really hard.
"It did seem so unfair. It was really traumatising. I had to keep reminding myself that I was not the one on trial.
"I would criticise the courts about the whole postponing situation and not prioritising my case and making me wait for two years.
"The police did a really good job. If anyone is thinking about a court case, remember the police are on your side and the support they give is amazing."
Ali was jailed for nine years following the six-day trial, but without the video evidence Charlotte is not sure the jury would have reached a guilty verdict.
She described being feet away from her attacker and only being separated by a screen.
"I was kind of made out to be a slag [by the defence] and that was really hard to hear knowing that I'm not. It was such an overwhelming experience."
Charlotte added: "Every time I go to bed I think about the day I was in court. I wanted to have my say in court because I knew that what he had done was wrong.
"I knew I had to protect other women I wanted to stand up and speak out."
Just 1.6% of rape allegations result in someone being charged.
Adele Kelly, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said improving the figures was a "top priority" for the Crown Prosecution Service, which she said was focusing on an "offender-centric" approach.
"We very often hear from victims that their life is being scrutinised," she said.
"That is not the case. Women should be able to go out day and night, wear whatever they like, do whatever they like, drink whatever they like, without the fear of being raped.
"The focus needs to lie with the perpetrator - what was the offender doing? It is a challenge because the offence usually takes place in private."
The Ministry of Justice said it was "introducing a package of measures to drive improvement" including greater courtroom protections.