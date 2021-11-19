Croydon Knife fight: Teenager dies after arriving at hospital
A teenage boy has died after taking himself to hospital following a knife fight in south London.
Police responded to reports of a fight near West Croydon Railway station on London Road at 18:41 GMT on Thursday but found no victims or suspects.
Just over 30 minutes later a 14-year-old arrived at a south London hospital with multiple stab wounds. He later died there.
A crime scene remains in place and officers said inquiries were ongoing.
A Section 60 order, which gives police increased stop-and-search powers, has been put in place in the areas of Broad Green, Fairfield, Waddon, West Thornton, Bensham Manor, Selhurst and Addiscombe West until 10:35.
