Bexleyheath: Two women and two children die in fire
- Published
Two women and two children have died in a house fire in south-east London.
Fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued the four people from the first floor of the property in Hamilton Road, Bexleyheath, but they all died at the scene.
London Fire Brigade said six fire engines and 40 firefighters attended.
A man who left the property before firefighters arrived was taken to hospital by ambulance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LFB said it was called at 20:28 GMT on Thursday and the fire was extinguished by 21:45.
Crews from Bexley, Erith, Plumstead, Lee Green and Sidcup fire stations attended the scene.
The London fire commissioner Andy Roe said: "This is a truly terrible incident which is both sad and shocking. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and local community at this difficult time."