Haringey shooting: Five charged with murder
Five more people have been charged with murdering a man who was shot dead in north London.
Sharmake Mohamud, 22, died from multiple gunshot wounds on 21 September when a man emerged from a Jaguar car and opened fire.
Police said the attack happened in Green Lanes, close to the junction with West Green Road in Haringey, shortly before 22:30 BST.
Another man was charged with Mr Mohamud's murder earlier this month.
A passing moped rider was also shot in the buttock and another man suffered gunshot wounds to the legs during the attack.
Both men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were treated for their injuries and survived.
On Friday police charged Rashed Musa, 24, Abdul Mohamed, 24, Mehdi Younes, 21, and two 16-year-old boys with Mr Mohamud's murder and the attempted murders of the two other men.
A 14-year-old boy was also charged with perverting the course of justice.
All six are due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.
Previously, Ali Ceesay, 28, was charged with the murder of Mr Mohamud, along with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Mr Ceesay, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link on 1 November. A plea hearing was set for January.
Police said four other men in their early 20s who were arrested on suspicion of murder on 22 September have been released without further action.