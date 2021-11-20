Man fighting for life after QPR-Luton football disorder
- Published
A man is in hospital with a life-threatening injury after a suspected assault after a football match.
The 52-year-old was found with a head injury near the Uxbridge Road junction with Devonport Road in west London following Queens Park Rangers' 2-0 win over Luton Town on Friday.
Police believe he may have been assaulted or caught up in disorder.
The man, who is from the Luton area, was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics.
Met Police Det Con Arrash Faghihi said the incident happened in an "extremely busy" area and urged any witnesses or anyone with mobile phone footage which may be relevant to contact the force.
He said: "This man sustained a serious head injury, and it is vital that we make contact with witnesses quickly.
"The area was extremely busy after the match and there will undoubtedly be many people with information that will assist police.
"I need them to get in touch as detectives work to build a complete picture of what happened on Friday night."
No arrests have been made.