Jermaine Cools: Boy killed in Croydon stabbing named by police
A 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Croydon has been named by police.
Officers were called to London Road at 18:40 GMT on Thursday to reports of a fight among a group of people.
No suspects or victims were found at the scene but at about 19:10 police were called to a south London hospital where Jermaine Cools had self-presented with stab wounds.
Despite the efforts of medical staff, the teenager died a short time later.
Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds and his family had been informed.
'Devastated'
Det Ch Insp Richard Vandenbergh, said: "While our investigation continues to make good progress I am still appealing to anyone who witnessed this fight in the vicinity of West Croydon station on Thursday evening to come forward.
"Jermaine's family have been left devastated by his murder and we need to identify the person responsible for this."
There have been no arrests.
It is the 27th teenage stabbing fatality in the capital in 2021, equal to a previous peak in 2017.