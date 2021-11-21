Insulate Britain: Police arrest 124 after Lambeth Bridge protest
Police have arrested a total of 124 activists after a central London bridge was closed by a sit-down protest.
The Lambeth Bridge demonstration was held in support of nine Insulate Britain campaigners jailed for defying an injunction on road blockades.
Up to 250 people took part in the sit-in on Saturday, shutting the bridge for hours.
Insulate Britain said it was not involved in organising the demonstration.
Police made the arrests after imposing Public Order Act conditions.
The majority of people detained have since been released under investigation.
The Met Police said the bridge was reopened at about 19:00 GMT, with the final protesters removed from Vauxhall Cross a few minutes later.
The forced said on Sunday: "We thank members of the public for their patience while officers worked to remove the groups."
Campaigners told the crowd that the nine jailed Insulate Britain campaigners were "political prisoners" who will not be the last to be locked up for their convictions about climate change.
The nine protesters were given sentences of three to four months for breaching an injunction, aimed at preventing the blockades which have brought several roads to a standstill and sparked anger among motorists.
Activists on the bridge said they would not be deterred by the threat of prison.
Insulate Britain said it had not organised the protest, which participants said was "community-led".
But the group has said it intends to continue to protest until the government agrees to ensure homes are insulated by 2030 - a key factor in reducing the UK's energy use and carbon emissions.
The High Court has issued five injunctions so far to prevent road blockades, covering the M25, as well as other major roads around London and the port of Dover.