QPR-Luton: Attempted murder arrest after football disorder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack after a Championship football match.
A 52-year-old man was found with a serious head injury in west London following Queens Park Rangers' 2-0 win over Luton Town on Friday night.
The victim, who is from Luton, is in a life-threatening condition and his family has been informed.
A 26-year-old has been arrested and is in custody. Police are appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage.
Officers found the injured man near Uxbridge Road's junction with Devonport Road at about 21:50 GMT.
They believe the victim may have been assaulted or caught up in disorder in an "extremely busy" area.
Met Police Det Con Arrash Faghihi said: "This man sustained a serious head injury, and it is vital that we make contact with witnesses quickly.
"The area was extremely busy after the match and there will undoubtedly be many people with information that will assist police."