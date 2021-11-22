Jermaine Cools murder: Teen's killer 'could not have known him'
The father of a 14-year-old boy stabbed to death in Croydon says the killer did not know him because "if they knew him, they wouldn't have done that to him."
Jermaine Cools died was attacked on London Road early on Thursday evening. He died in hospital after flagging a car down.
His father Julius Cools said he knew Jermaine was "fighting for his life, just to get to us."
"I know what was going through his head (when he flagged the car down) was to make sure he was ok to come home to us."
Jermaine's mother Lorraine Dudek added: "I don't know what happened. I still can't understand.
"I know whoever did this obviously didn't know Jermaine because Jermaine didn't have any enemies or problems with anybody.
"Jermaine wasn't in a gang. He was a good boy. He didn't go out and fight, he was always happy, always laughing, always smiling, so maybe they didn't know what they were doing. In a moment of haste, maybe, they didn't think but they should come forward and think," she said.
Speaking at the scene in south London where he was attacked, she described her son as her soulmate and best friend.
"Jermaine was a mummy's boy, he was with me 24/7. We were always together.
"Jermaine was loving, caring. He put everyone before himself and was 100% family-orientated. He was always with his family. Any member of his family, he was always with them."
'He was my life'
No-one has been arrested. Witnesses or anyone with information, have been urged to contact the Met Police.
Jermaine is the 24th teenager to be stabbed to death in London this year. Three of the deaths, including Jermaine, occurred in Croydon.
Ms Dudek said: "We have to change this, something has to change.
"We need to do whatever as a community we can do to stop this. I don't want anyone to go through this feeling now because Jermaine was my life. My home is empty without him.
"Jermaine had a whole family that loved him and I don't want anyone else to lose their childhood or feel what I feel or go through the pain that I'm going through, that our family are going through. I want this violence to stop. These kids to stop fighting, to stop fighting each other.
"They're all young men they have to love each other and respect each other."