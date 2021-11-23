BBC News

QPR-Luton: Man charged after football disorder

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Police said the attack happened in an "extremely busy" area near Loftus Road

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an attack after a Championship football match.

Brian Rourke, 52, was found with a serious head injury in west London following Queens Park Rangers' 2-0 win over Luton Town on Friday night.

He remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

Jack Ellicott, 26, from Edgware, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. He is due at Isleworth Crown Court on 20 December.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.